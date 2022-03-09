Frontier Organic Whole Elderberries Perspective: front
Frontier Organic Whole Elderberries

1 lbUPC: 0008983602730
Product Details

Elderberries are dark purple fruits with a sweet-tart, fruity flavor. They make tasty, warming winter cordials, teas, syrups and wines. Elderberries contain bioflavonoids and vitamin C.

  • Whole
  • Certified USDA Organic
  • Sambucus nigra
  • Herbal Supplement
  • Non-Irradiated
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
268.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic European Elder , ( Berries ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
