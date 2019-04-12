Hover to Zoom
Frontier Organic Whole Yellow Mustard Seed
1 lbUPC: 0008983600343
Product Details
Most familiar as a prepared condiment (ballpark mustard), Frontier® Yellow Mustard Seed adds a spicy pungency during cooking. It is milder than brown mustard seed, though they can be used interchangably. Ground yellow mustard seed adds zippy flavor in condiments, pickling and in other savory dishes.
- USDA Certified Organic
- Sinapis alba
- Non-irradiated
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Whole Yellow Mustard Seed .
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More