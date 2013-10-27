Bay leaf is an evergreen related to camphor and sassafras trees. It's also known as sweet bay and laurel. Enjoy its sweet, balsamic scent and bitter/spice bite in gravies and grain dishes, with beans and meats, and in cooking blends like bouquet garni.

Native to Asia Minor and the Mediterranean area, bay trees are cultivated in France, Spain, Italy, Morocco, China, Israel, Turkey, and Russia.