Hover to Zoom
Frontier Organice Whole Bay Leaf
1 lbUPC: 0008983600357
Purchase Options
Product Details
Bay leaf is an evergreen related to camphor and sassafras trees. It's also known as sweet bay and laurel. Enjoy its sweet, balsamic scent and bitter/spice bite in gravies and grain dishes, with beans and meats, and in cooking blends like bouquet garni.
Native to Asia Minor and the Mediterranean area, bay trees are cultivated in France, Spain, Italy, Morocco, China, Israel, Turkey, and Russia.
- Natural Products Co-op
- Certified Organic
- Laurus Nobilis
- Non-Irradiated
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Whole Bay Leaf .
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More