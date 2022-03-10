Hover to Zoom
Frontier Pizza Seasoning
1.04 ozUPC: 0008983618906
Use Pizza Seasoning to perfectly spice every pizza -- from plain-as-can-be cheese on thin crust to deep dish with the works.
- Kosher
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Featuring Bell Peppers, Fennel & Oregano
- Non-ETO
- Non-Irradiated
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
58.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Onions , Peppers Bell , Fennel , Oregano , Garlic , Basil , Peppers Chili , Parsley , Thyme , Marjoram , Celery Flakes
Contains Celery and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
