Frontier Popcorn Seasoning
16 ozUPC: 0008983602143
Product Details
- You'll never miss the butter once you try one of this zesty popcorn seasonings.
- Non-Irradiated
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories22
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol3mg1%
Sodium90mg4%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cheddar Cheese Powder ( Cheddar Cheese [ Cultured Milk , Salt , Enzymes , Annato Extract ] , Buttermilk Powder , Salt , Soy Lecithin ) , White Cheddar Cheese ( Cheddar Cheese [ Cultured Milk , Salt , Enzymes ] , Disodium Phosphate , Salt , Lactic Acid ) , Dried Yeast .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
