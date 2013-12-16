Ingredients

Cheddar Cheese Powder ( Cheddar Cheese [ Cultured Milk , Salt , Enzymes , Annato Extract ] , Buttermilk Powder , Salt , Soy Lecithin ) , White Cheddar Cheese ( Cheddar Cheese [ Cultured Milk , Salt , Enzymes ] , Disodium Phosphate , Salt , Lactic Acid ) , Dried Yeast .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer

