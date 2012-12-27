Hover to Zoom
Frontier Pumpkin Pie Spice Salt-Free Blend
1.92 ozUPC: 0008983618394
Product Details
When a traditional pumpkin pie is your goal, this is the blend for you. Use it to make a few unpredictable desserts, too!
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
- Non-ETO and Non-Irradiated
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (1.7 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5.814
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.214g0.27%
Saturated Fat0.111g0.56%
Polyunsaturated Fat0.013g
Monounsaturated Fat0.019g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0.884mg0.04%
Total Carbohydrate1.178g0.43%
Dietary Fiber0.252g0.9%
Sugar0.132g
Protein0.098g
Calcium11.59mg0%
Iron0.34mg2%
Vitamin A4.45mcg0%
Vitamin C0.4mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Cinnamon, Organic Ginger, Organic Nutmeg, Organic Cloves
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
