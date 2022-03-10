Hover to Zoom
Frontier Seedless Rose Hips
16 ozUPC: 0008983600999
Product Details
- Rosa Canina
- Certified Organic
- Non-Irradiated
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
268.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium75mg3%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0.5g2%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin C17mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Rosehips , Cut .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
