Frontier Tandoori Masala Seasoning
1.8 ozUPC: 0008983619470
A mixture of spices specifically for use with a tandoori, or clay oven, in traditional north Indian, Pakistani, and Afghan cooking. Tandoori masala is used extensively with dishes such as tandoori chicken.
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Non-Irradiated
- Kosher
Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Paprika , Organic Cumin , Organic Coriander , Organic Garlic , Organic Ginger , Organic Cardamom .
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
