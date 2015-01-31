Frontier Tandoori Masala Seasoning Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Frontier Tandoori Masala Seasoning

1.8 ozUPC: 0008983619470
Purchase Options

Product Details

A mixture of spices specifically for use with a tandoori, or clay oven, in traditional north Indian, Pakistani, and Afghan cooking. Tandoori masala is used extensively with dishes such as tandoori chicken.

  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Non-Irradiated
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Paprika , Organic Cumin , Organic Coriander , Organic Garlic , Organic Ginger , Organic Cardamom .

Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More