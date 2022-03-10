Hover to Zoom
Frontier Tarragon Leaf Flakes
0.39 ozUPC: 0008983618424
Product Details
The warm delicate flavor of tarragon is popular in many cuisines, particularly French. It heightens the flavor of other herbs and adds a distinctive touch to sauces, salads, dressings, and egg and fish dishes. Tarragon also complements mushrooms, tomatoes and poultry.
- Kosher
- French Type
- Non-Irradiated
- Non-GMO Project Verified
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tarragon
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
