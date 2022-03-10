Frontier Tarragon Leaf Flakes Perspective: front
The warm delicate flavor of tarragon is popular in many cuisines, particularly French. It heightens the flavor of other herbs and adds a distinctive touch to sauces, salads, dressings, and egg and fish dishes. Tarragon also complements mushrooms, tomatoes and poultry.

  • Kosher
  • French Type
  • Non-Irradiated
  • Non-GMO Project Verified

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Tarragon

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

