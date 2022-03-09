Hover to Zoom
Frontier Tellicherry Peppercorn
12 lbUPC: 0008983600248
Product Details
Black peppercorns, made from select Tellicherry garbled berries for rich flavor.
- Whole
- Piper nigrum
- Non-Irradiated
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Whole Black Peppercorns .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
