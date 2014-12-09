Hover to Zoom
Frontier Vegetarian Broth Powder Chicken Flavored
16 ozUPC: 0008983602010
Product Details
- Does NOT Contain Chicken
- Kosher
- Non-Irradiated
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium720mg30%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Syrup Solids , Sodium Chloride , Maltodextrin , Yeast Extract , Sunflower Oil , Onion , Autolyzed Yeast Extract , Garlic , Celery Seed , Turmeric , Parsley , Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Celery and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
