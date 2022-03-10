Hover to Zoom
Frontier Whole Celery Seed
1.68 ozUPC: 0008983618316
Product Details
For that indispensable celery flavor and a bit of texture, add whole celery seeds to sauces, dressing, dips, deli salads, and marinades. Also try it in breads and tomato juice.
- Kosher
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Fruit of the Celery Plant
- Non-Irradiated
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
95.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Celery Seed
Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
