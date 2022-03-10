Hover to Zoom
Frontier Whole Chia Seeds
16 ozUPC: 0008983604416
Purchase Options
Product Details
Chia seeds add a subtle nutty flavor to sweet and savory dishes. Use them in breads and cakes, pancakes and smoothies, grain dishes and pasta dishes. Sprinkle them on oatmeal, salads, yogurt, or steamed veggies. You can even combine them with water to make a gel for sauces and dressings.
- USDA Organic
- Salvia hispanica
- Non-Irradiated
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber8g32%
Sugar0g
Protein5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Whole Chia Seed .
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More