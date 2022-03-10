Chia seeds add a subtle nutty flavor to sweet and savory dishes. Use them in breads and cakes, pancakes and smoothies, grain dishes and pasta dishes. Sprinkle them on oatmeal, salads, yogurt, or steamed veggies. You can even combine them with water to make a gel for sauces and dressings.

USDA Organic

Salvia hispanica

Non-Irradiated

Kosher