Frontier Whole Cumin Seed
1.87 ozUPC: 0008983618337
Product Details
One of the world's most popular spices, cumin is extremely aromatic, with a warm, spicy, slightly bitter, earthy flavor. Cumin seeds are enjoyed around the world but especially in North African, Middle Eastern, Indian and Mexican cuisines. Frontier® Cumin is often paired with coriander and hot spices.
- Kosher
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Color Sorted for Premium Quality
- Non-Irradiated
- Non-ETO (Ethylene Oxide)
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cumin Seed
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
