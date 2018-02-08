One of the world's most popular spices, cumin is extremely aromatic, with a warm, spicy, slightly bitter, earthy flavor. Cumin seeds are enjoyed around the world but especially in North African, Middle Eastern, Indian and Mexican cuisines. Frontier® Cumin is often paired with coriander and hot spices.

Kosher

Non-GMO Project Verified

Color Sorted for Premium Quality

Non-Irradiated

Non-ETO (Ethylene Oxide)