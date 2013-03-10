Hover to Zoom
Frontier Whole Fennel Seed
16 ozUPC: 0008983602619
Product Details
Fragrant and distinctive, fennel's slightly licorice taste is most often enjoyed with fish. But don't save it for fish nights; try it's anise-like flavor in soups and salads, and with grains and vegetables, too.
- Whole Seeds
- USDA Certified Organic
- Foeniculum vulgare
- Non-Irradiated
Kosher
Organic
Ingredients
Whole Fennel Seed ( Certified Organic Foeniculum Vulgare ) . .
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
