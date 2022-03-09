Frontier Whole Flax Seed Perspective: front
Frontier Whole Flax Seed

16 ozUPC: 0008983600563
Product Details

  • Certified Organic
  • Non-Irradiated
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber8g32%
Protein5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Flax Seed .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

