Frontier Whole Flax Seed
16 ozUPC: 0008983600563
Product Details
- Certified Organic
- Non-Irradiated
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber8g32%
Protein5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Flax Seed .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
