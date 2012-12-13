Hover to Zoom
Frontier Whole Juniper Berries
16 ozUPC: 0008983602545
Product Details
The flavor of juniper combines well with parsley, fennel, bay and garlic. To spice up stews, sauces and marinades, substitute for berries in place of each bay leaf in your recipes.
- Natural Products Co-op
- Certified Organic
- Juniperus Communis
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
479.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Whole Juniper Berries .
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
