Frontier Yerba Mate Leaf C/s Og2 Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Frontier Yerba Mate Leaf C/s Og2

16 ozUPC: 0008983602564
Purchase Options

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Yerba Mate Leaves .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More