Frontline Plus for Dogs provides fast, effective and convenient treatment and control of fleas, ticks and chewing lice for dogs weighing 45-88 lbs.

When used monthly, Frontline Plus completely breaks the flea life cycle and controls tick and chewing lice infestations. Do reapply Frontline Plus for 30 days.

Frontline is approved for use on all dogs, including breeding, pregnant, and lactating bitches and puppies as young as 8 weeks.

Frontline Plus remains effective even after bathing, water immersion, or exposure to sunlight.