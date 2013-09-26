Hover to Zoom
Frownies Gentle Lifts Wrinkle Treatment for Lip Lines
60 Self Adhesive PatchesUPC: 0072449813245
Frownies® Gentle Lifts are a safe, natural way to smooth out wrinkles and fine lines on the face and around the mouth. These self-adhesive patches use Frownies'' mechanical method of retraining facial muscles to lie smooth and flat.
Apply around the mouth to help smooth the appearance of fine lines caused by aging, smoking, or facial expressions. May be used on other areas of the face.