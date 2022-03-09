Fruit Of The Earth Aloe Vera Gel Perspective: front
Fruit Of The Earth Aloe Vera Gel

6 OZUPC: 0007166100136
Cooling, soothing gel from nature's miracle plant of the ages. Made from fresh Aloe Vera leaves, forms a protective barrier which helps retain moisture and promotes healing. Non-Oily Moisturizer provides effective relief from sunburn, minor burns, skin irritation, insect bites, chafing, itching, dry skin.

  • Contains No Alcohol
  • No Color Added
  • Moisturizing Therapy for Sunburn, Dry, Irritated Skin