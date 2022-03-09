Cooling, soothing gel from nature's miracle plant of the ages. Made from fresh Aloe Vera leaves, forms a protective barrier which helps retain moisture and promotes healing. Non-Oily Moisturizer provides effective relief from sunburn, minor burns, skin irritation, insect bites, chafing, itching, dry skin.

Contains No Alcohol

No Color Added

Moisturizing Therapy for Sunburn, Dry, Irritated Skin