Fruit Of The Earth Aloe Vera Gel
6 OZUPC: 0007166100136
Cooling, soothing gel from nature's miracle plant of the ages. Made from fresh Aloe Vera leaves, forms a protective barrier which helps retain moisture and promotes healing. Non-Oily Moisturizer provides effective relief from sunburn, minor burns, skin irritation, insect bites, chafing, itching, dry skin.
- Contains No Alcohol
- No Color Added
- Moisturizing Therapy for Sunburn, Dry, Irritated Skin