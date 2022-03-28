Fruit-tella Strawberry and Raspberry Soft Gummies
Product Details
Fruit-tella Soft Gummies are a crave-ably delicious candy with the taste of real fruit. A delicious candy you can feel good about eating – Fruit-tella Soft Gummies are your new perfect sweet snack. Fruit puree is the #1 ingredient. These flavorful gummies are bursting with a delightful fruit taste. Once you ty our deliciously fruity gummies we know you will agree, Fruit-tella Soft Gummies are a crave-ably delicious fruity candy. Our soft gummies are crafted in Italy with real fruit purees, colors and flavors from natural sources, and ingredients we can actually pronounce. An unmistakable fruity experience in a yummy treat!
- REAL INGREDIENTS: Real fruit puree as #1 ingredient, Colors and flavors from natural sources and no high fructose corn syrup
- FREE OF: Peanut free and tree nut free candies
- 5 oz Stand-up bag of Fruit-tella Soft Gummies is great for sharing and has a reclose-able sticker to keep them fresh so you can enjoy more soft gummies later
- FLAVORFUL: Delight your taste buds with Fruit-tella soft gummies in delicious Strawberry and Raspberry fruit flavors
- TASTE THE DIFFERENCE: You’ll taste the difference in these fun-shaped, fresh-fruit-flavored, soft chewy Fruit-tella gummies. Simple, better ingredients you can enjoy
- CRAVE-ABLE GOODNESS: FRUIT PUREE IS OUR #1 INGREDIENT! A delicious fruit candy your whole family will crave - with the essence and goodness of real fruit
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
FRUIT PUREE BLEND (APPLE PUREE, STRAWBERRY PUREE, RASPBERRY PUREE), GLUCOSE SYRUP, SUGAR, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, PECTIN, LESS THAN 2% OF: POTATO STARCH - MODIFIED, CITRIC ACID, SODIUM CITRATE, FRUIT AND VEGETABLE JUICES FOR COLOR, NATURAL FLAVORS, COCONUT OIL, BEESWAX, CARNAUBA WAX.
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
