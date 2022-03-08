The Medoral Duo Plus, available in both natural and nylon bristle varieties, provides the ultimate in teeth-cleaning action. Along with the superior handle shape of the Medoral Series brush and the diagonal bristle field with the larger bristle pattern, the Medoral Duo Plus goes one step further; these toothbrushes feature two types of bristles- a softer, longer outer bristle field that provides effective cleansing action while massaging the gums and attacking the build-up that tends to accumulate at the gum line, as well as a medium, shorter inner bristle field designed to remove the tougher build-up that accumulates on the tooth surfaces. Nylon Bristle - Fuchs utilizes a state of the art end-rounding and polishing process with superior quality control at every stage. This critical step ensures that there are no rough bristle ends to harm the gums or the enamel. Look carefully at Fuchs toothbrushes and you will see a very dense bristle field, a feature found only on the world's highest quality toothbrushes. This density prolongs the life of the toothbrush as well as providing a more effective brushing action. Superior Quality at a great price.