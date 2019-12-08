We’re all about farm to table, but could probably do without all the mess that comes with it. Get your organic produce squeaky clean with this little earth-friendly wonder that works on everything from the firmest peppers to the most delicate peaches.

Cleans all produce from apples to zucchini

Bamboo, Recycled Plastic

Hand Wash: Products like this do best with a thorough wash in warm, soapy water. Just let it dry thoroughly before using and you’ll be ready to go.

Combination of tough recycled bristles and more gentle plant fiber bristles, ideal for produce

Comfy handle lets you clean with ease

Model: FC09106