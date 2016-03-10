Hover to Zoom
Full Flavor Foods Creamy Mushroom Sauce and Soup Mix
2.65 ozUPC: 0089755200153
Product Details
- A rich creamy mushroom soup or sauce mix
- Perfect for making delicious green bean, mushroom, or tuna noodle casserole, and so much more
- Independently tested and Certified Gluten-Free
- Substitute in your recipes for delicious gluten-free results
- No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives
- Lactose-free and egg-free
- No MSG or trans fat
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium540mg23%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Coconut Oil , Corn Syrup Solids , Food Starch-modified ( , from : Corn ) , Salt , Sodium Caseinate ( , from : Milk ) , Hydrolyzed Corn Protein , Pure Cane Sugar , Dried Mushrooms , Natural Mushroom Flavor , Dried Onion , Xanthan Gum , Spices ( Celery , and , Black Pepper Extract ) , Dried Garlic . *
Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
