2.65 ozUPC: 0089755200152
A rich creamy base for creating delectable soups, sauces, casseroles, and dips, this mix is ideal for Cream of Broccoli Soup, Breakfast Sausage Gravy, or almost any cream sauce or soup recipe!

  • Independently tested and Certified Gluten-Free
  • Substitute in your recipes for delicious gluten-free results
  • No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives
  • Lactose-free and egg-free
  • No MSG or trans Fat

Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium540mg23%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Coconut Oil , Corn Syrup Solids , Food Starch-modified ( , from : Corn ) , Salt , Sodium Caseinate ( , from : Milk ) , Hydrolyzed Corn Protein , Sugar ( Cane ) , Dried Onion , Xanthan Gum , Spices ( Celery , and , Black Pepper Extract ) , Dried Garlic . *

Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose,Corn and Its Derivatives.

