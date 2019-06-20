Ingredients

Coconut Oil , Corn Syrup Solids , Food Starch-modified ( , from : Corn ) , Salt , Sodium Caseinate ( , from : Milk ) , Hydrolyzed Corn Protein , Sugar ( Cane ) , Dried Onion , Xanthan Gum , Spices ( Celery , and , Black Pepper Extract ) , Dried Garlic . *

Allergen Info

Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More