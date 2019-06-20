Full Flavor Foods Gluten-Free Cream Sauces and Soup Base Mix
Product Details
A rich creamy base for creating delectable soups, sauces, casseroles, and dips, this mix is ideal for Cream of Broccoli Soup, Breakfast Sausage Gravy, or almost any cream sauce or soup recipe!
- Independently tested and Certified Gluten-Free
- Substitute in your recipes for delicious gluten-free results
- No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives
- Lactose-free and egg-free
- No MSG or trans Fat
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Coconut Oil , Corn Syrup Solids , Food Starch-modified ( , from : Corn ) , Salt , Sodium Caseinate ( , from : Milk ) , Hydrolyzed Corn Protein , Sugar ( Cane ) , Dried Onion , Xanthan Gum , Spices ( Celery , and , Black Pepper Extract ) , Dried Garlic . *
Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
