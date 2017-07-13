Full Flavor Foods Gluten-Free Pork Gravy Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Full Flavor Foods Gluten-Free Pork Gravy Mix

1.06 ozUPC: 0089755200149
Purchase Options

Product Details

A delicious gravy to serve over meat, mashed potatoes, pasta, or rice, or to use as a base for entree recipes.

  • Gluten free and dairy free
  • No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives
  • Created with real meat and vegetables

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber6g24%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Vitamin A1International Unit
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Food Starch-modified ( , from : Corn ) , Rice Flour , Hydrolyzed Corn Protein , Maltodextrin ( , from : Corn ) , Pork Broth , Yeast Extract , Pure Cane Sugar , Salt , Dried Onion , Caramelized Cane Sugar , Spices ( Celery and Black Pepper Extract . )

Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More