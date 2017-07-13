Ingredients

Food Starch-modified ( , from : Corn ) , Rice Flour , Hydrolyzed Corn Protein , Maltodextrin ( , from : Corn ) , Pork Broth , Yeast Extract , Pure Cane Sugar , Salt , Dried Onion , Caramelized Cane Sugar , Spices ( Celery and Black Pepper Extract . )

Allergen Info

Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible