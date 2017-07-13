Full Flavor Foods Gluten-Free Pork Gravy Mix
Product Details
A delicious gravy to serve over meat, mashed potatoes, pasta, or rice, or to use as a base for entree recipes.
- Gluten free and dairy free
- No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives
- Created with real meat and vegetables
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Food Starch-modified ( , from : Corn ) , Rice Flour , Hydrolyzed Corn Protein , Maltodextrin ( , from : Corn ) , Pork Broth , Yeast Extract , Pure Cane Sugar , Salt , Dried Onion , Caramelized Cane Sugar , Spices ( Celery and Black Pepper Extract . )
Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More