Full Flavor Foods Gluten-Free Turkey Gravy Mix
1.06 ozUPC: 0089755200148
Product Details
A delicious gravy to serve over meat, mashed potatoes, pasta, or rice. or to use as a base for entree recipes.
- Dairy free
- Independently tested and Certified Gluten Free
- Substitute in your recipes for delicious gluten-free results
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber6g24%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Vitamin A1International Unit
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Food Starch-modified ( , from : Corn ) , Rice Flour , Hydrolyzed Corn Protein , Maltodextrin ( , from : Corn ) , Turkey Broth , Yeast Extract , Pure Cane Sugar , Salt , Dried Onions , Turmeric , Spices ( Celery and Black Pepper Extract ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible