Ingredients

Food Starch-modified ( , from : Corn ) , Rice Flour , Hydrolyzed Corn Protein , Maltodextrin ( , from : Corn ) , Turkey Broth , Yeast Extract , Pure Cane Sugar , Salt , Dried Onions , Turmeric , Spices ( Celery and Black Pepper Extract ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More