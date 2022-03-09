If it isn't good enough for us, it isn't good enough for our pets! Our treats are Human Grade, which means we only use ingredients fit for human consumption andthat we make them to the same standards required for human edible food. Our Full MoonBeef Savory Bites are made with ranch raised beef, right here in the USA, and are the perfect bite-sized treats for training or rewarding your littlest furry friends. We proudly use premium quality, 100% all natural ingredients. Tear open a bag today for lots of affectionate doggy kisses!