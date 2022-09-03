Hover to Zoom
Fun Dip Mystery Flavor Valentines Candy
22 ctUPC: 0007920006196
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
22.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 pouch
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar10g
Protein0g0%
Calcium5mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
DEXTROSE, MALTODEXTRIN, 2% OR LESS OF CITRIC ACID, CALCIUM STEARATE, NATURAL FLAVORS, BLUE 1 LAKE, YELLOW 5 LAKE.
Allergen Info
May contain Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
