Fun Dip Valentine Exchange Candy
22 ct / 0.43 ozUPC: 0007920020679
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
22.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 Pouch
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar10g
Protein0g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
DEXTROSE, MALTODEXTRIN, 2% OR LESS OF CITRIC ACID, CALCIUM STEARATE, NATURAL FLAVORS, BLUE 1, BLUE 1 LAKE, RED 40 LAKE, YELLOW 5.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
