Any avid Barbecue host should have style staying neat and clean while cooking in this black with Flames Fun Landscaping BBQ Apron You ll look like a grilling pro The dark color easily hides stains and smudges 100 Polyester for easy cleaning Features . 100 polyester. Adjustable for customized fit. 1 size fits most Specifications . Color Black. Dimension 0 12 D x 29 L x 1 H x 19 5 W. Weight 1 lbs