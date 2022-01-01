Fun World is one of the largest Halloween manufacturers in the world. We carry a wide selection of the Fun World product line including costumes, wigs, masks, face paints, costume accessories and decorations.

There may not be 101 of you running around, but then again, maybe there doesn't have to be because this great costume is sure to set you apart from everyone else! Fits girls child sizes 12-14. Shoes not included.

. Hooded dress with ears, tail, belt, choker with bone tag, and fingerless mittsLarge 12-14.Child's.0.92 lbs