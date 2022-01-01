Fun World is one of the largest Halloween manufacturers in the world. We carry a wide selection of the Fun World product line including costumes, wigs, masks, face paints, costume accessories and decorations.

You turn your head for one second and your child is gone, doing their own thing somewhere in the house, imagination running wild, conducting their own crazy "experiments" with the pets or in the kitchen. If yours is like this, this great mad scientist costume may be perfect for them! Fits child sizes 4-6. Glasses, wig and beaker not included.

. Lab coat, shirt front, tie, pants and glovesSmall 4-6.Child's.0.96 lbs