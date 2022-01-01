Hover to Zoom
Fun World FW134812SM Child Fade Eye Desert Dweller, Size 4-6
1UPC: 0007176504257
Fun World is one of the largest Halloween manufacturers in the world. We carry a wide selection of the Fun World product line has costumes, wigs, masks, face paints, costume accessories and decorations.Features. Besides being very hot the desert can be lonely, foreboding and, let's face it, downright scary. Especially when the fade eye desert dweller makes his appearance. He's fearsome, scary and a little mysterious. In short, everything you want to beIncludes. Robe, hood, fade eye mechanism, belt with gauze, and glovesSpecifications. Size: 4-6. Age Group: Child. Weight: 1.07 lbs