Funworld 270055 Gothic Beauty Child Costume - 14-16
Size 14-16UPC: 0007176509039
Nobody can match our selection when it comes to Halloween and party merchandise. You have a variety to choose from the costume to its matching accessories and coordinating party supplies. Make your party time memorable this season with our range of products.
Get an ethreal look with this Gothic Beauty Child Costume. Includes dress, choker, gloves, headband, and footless tights.Care Instruction:
- Hand Wash Separately In Cold Water Only Non-Chlorine Bleach When Needed Line Dry Do Not Iron
- Size: 14-16
- Celebration: Everyday
- Age Group: Child
- Material: Dress/Gloves/Choker 100% Polyester Tights: 95% nylon, 5% spandex
- Dimension: 2.5" H x 10.15" W x 15.8" L
- Weight: 0.9 lbs