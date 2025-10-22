Funyuns® Flaming Hot Onion Flavored Rings
Product Details
FUNYUNS Onion Flavored Rings are a deliciously different snack that's fun to eat, with a crisp texture and zesty onion flavor. Next time you're in the mood for a tasty treat that's out of the ordinary, try FUNYUNS Onion Flavored Rings. Enjoy and share these FLAMIN' HOT snacks anytime.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, and Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Salt, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Corn Starch, Corn Flour, Buttermilk, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Artificial Color [Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake], Citric Acid, Whey, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Lactose, Garlic Powder, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Skim Milk, Sodium Diacetate, Gum Arabic, and Onion Extracts
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
