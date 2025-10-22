Funyuns® Flaming Hot Onion Flavored Rings Perspective: front
Funyuns® Flaming Hot Onion Flavored Rings Perspective: back
Funyuns® Flaming Hot Onion Flavored Rings

6 ozUPC: 0002840024019
Product Details

FUNYUNS Onion Flavored Rings are a deliciously different snack that's fun to eat, with a crisp texture and zesty onion flavor. Next time you're in the mood for a tasty treat that's out of the ordinary, try FUNYUNS Onion Flavored Rings. Enjoy and share these FLAMIN' HOT snacks anytime.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size13pieces (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium290mg12.61%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium11mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Potassium43mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, and Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Salt, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Corn Starch, Corn Flour, Buttermilk, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Artificial Color [Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake], Citric Acid, Whey, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Lactose, Garlic Powder, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Skim Milk, Sodium Diacetate, Gum Arabic, and Onion Extracts

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible