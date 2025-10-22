Ingredients

Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, and Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Salt, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Corn Starch, Corn Flour, Buttermilk, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Artificial Color [Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake], Citric Acid, Whey, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Lactose, Garlic Powder, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Skim Milk, Sodium Diacetate, Gum Arabic, and Onion Extracts

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More