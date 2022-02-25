Ingredients

Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Salt, And Less Than 2% Of The Following: Corn Starch, Sugar, Corn Flour, Buttermilk, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Onion Powder, Monosodium Glutamate, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavors, And Gum Arabic. . Contains Milk Ingredients.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

