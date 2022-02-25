Funyuns® Onion Flavored Rings Multipack Cube Perspective: front
Funyuns® Onion Flavored Rings Multipack Cube Perspective: left
Funyuns® Onion Flavored Rings Multipack Cube Perspective: right
Funyuns® Onion Flavored Rings Multipack Cube Perspective: top
Funyuns® Onion Flavored Rings Multipack Cube Perspective: bottom
Funyuns® Onion Flavored Rings Multipack Cube

10 ct / 0.75 ozUPC: 0002840067901
Product Details

FUNYUNS Onion Flavored Rings are a deliciously different snack that's fun to eat, with a crisp texture and zesty onion flavor. Next time you're in the mood for a tasty treat that's out of the ordinary, try FUNYUNS Onion Flavored Rings.

  • Ten .75 oz. bags of FUNYUNS snacks
  • Stock up your pantry with some great FUNYUNS snacks
  • Individual serving size bags for easy snacking
  • Individually wrapped, perfect for packing lunches

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
10.0 About servings per container
Serving sizePer serving
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g6%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg9%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber1g2%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium30mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Salt, And Less Than 2% Of The Following: Corn Starch, Sugar, Corn Flour, Buttermilk, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Onion Powder, Monosodium Glutamate, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavors, And Gum Arabic. . Contains Milk Ingredients.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More