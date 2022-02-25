Funyuns® Onion Flavored Rings Multipack Cube
Product Details
FUNYUNS Onion Flavored Rings are a deliciously different snack that's fun to eat, with a crisp texture and zesty onion flavor. Next time you're in the mood for a tasty treat that's out of the ordinary, try FUNYUNS Onion Flavored Rings.
- Ten .75 oz. bags of FUNYUNS snacks
- Stock up your pantry with some great FUNYUNS snacks
- Individual serving size bags for easy snacking
- Individually wrapped, perfect for packing lunches
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Salt, And Less Than 2% Of The Following: Corn Starch, Sugar, Corn Flour, Buttermilk, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Onion Powder, Monosodium Glutamate, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavors, And Gum Arabic. . Contains Milk Ingredients.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
