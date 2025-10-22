Ingredients

Enriched Corn Meal (Corn Meal, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Salt, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Corn Starch, Sugar, Corn Flour, Buttermilk, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Onion Powder, Monosodium Glutamate, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavors, and Gum Arabic

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

