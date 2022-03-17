furReal Mama Josie the Kangaroo & Her Joey's
Product Details
This Mama Josie the Kangaroo interactive pet toy is as loveable as her cute little babies! (Did you know that baby kangaroos are called joeys? True!) One baby ‘roo is a boy, the other a girl, and the third one’s… a surprise! Unbox all 3 for the big gender reveal. Then this loving mama can care for her little ones and play with you, too, responding to touch with 70+ sound-and-motion reactions, including loving sounds (little kisses!), feeding sounds (sometimes a hiccup, too… or a burp). Oh, and Mama Josie knows how to relax and have fun – she can do a hopping dance and play music at the same time. Whatever she does, she’s sure to captivate!
ENJOYS HER TREAT: Give pet her smoothie accessory for cute feeding sounds… and maybe a hiccup. Or a burp
MAMA JOSIE THE KANGAROO LOVES HER 3 BABIES: One’s a boy, one’s a girl, and one’s a surprise – unbox all 3 to solve this sweet little mystery
RESPONDS TO TOUCH WITH 70+ SOUND-AND-MOTION COMBINATIONS: Mama Josie the Kangaroo interactive pet toy can move her head and arms, does a little hopping dance to music, and makes loving sounds when holding or kissing one of her babies
INCLUDES: big pet, 3 little pets, smoothie accessory, and 3 little accessories for the babies