This Mama Josie the Kangaroo interactive pet toy is as loveable as her cute little babies! (Did you know that baby kangaroos are called joeys? True!) One baby ‘roo is a boy, the other a girl, and the third one’s… a surprise! Unbox all 3 for the big gender reveal. Then this loving mama can care for her little ones and play with you, too, responding to touch with 70+ sound-and-motion reactions, including loving sounds (little kisses!), feeding sounds (sometimes a hiccup, too… or a burp). Oh, and Mama Josie knows how to relax and have fun – she can do a hopping dance and play music at the same time. Whatever she does, she’s sure to captivate!

ENJOYS HER TREAT: Give pet her smoothie accessory for cute feeding sounds… and maybe a hiccup. Or a burp

MAMA JOSIE THE KANGAROO LOVES HER 3 BABIES: One’s a boy, one’s a girl, and one’s a surprise – unbox all 3 to solve this sweet little mystery

RESPONDS TO TOUCH WITH 70+ SOUND-AND-MOTION COMBINATIONS: Mama Josie the Kangaroo interactive pet toy can move her head and arms, does a little hopping dance to music, and makes loving sounds when holding or kissing one of her babies

INCLUDES: big pet, 3 little pets, smoothie accessory, and 3 little accessories for the babies