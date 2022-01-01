Hover to Zoom
G.F. Garden 16 Easy Electronic Programmable Watering Timer
Purchase Options
Product Details
- 16+ programmable combinations managed through the easy to use knob switch
- Starts every 6, 12, 24, or 48 hours to water for periods of 1, 3, 5, 10, or 15 minutes
- Optimized cycles allow proper water absorption and avoids damaging plants
- Manual start button overrides the start program
- Water flow automatically stops when battery is low
- Water resistant
- Operates with 9V alkaline battery
- Battery life averages 6 months continuous use with two irrigations per day
- Designed and made in Italy
- 2 year warranty