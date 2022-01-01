G.F. Garden 16 Easy Electronic Programmable Watering Timer Perspective: front
G.F. Garden 16 Easy Electronic Programmable Watering Timer Perspective: back
G.F. Garden 16 Easy Electronic Programmable Watering Timer Perspective: left
G.F. Garden 16 Easy Electronic Programmable Watering Timer Perspective: right
G.F. Garden 16 Easy Electronic Programmable Watering Timer

1 ctUPC: 0800477902899
Product Details

  • 16+ programmable combinations managed through the easy to use knob switch
  • Starts every 6, 12, 24, or 48 hours to water for periods of 1, 3, 5, 10, or 15 minutes
  • Optimized cycles allow proper water absorption and avoids damaging plants
  • Manual start button overrides the start program
  • Water flow automatically stops when battery is low
  • Water resistant
  • Operates with 9V alkaline battery
  • Battery life averages 6 months continuous use with two irrigations per day
  • Designed and made in Italy
  • 2 year warranty