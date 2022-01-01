G.F. Garden Aqua Mini Self-Extendable Hose Kit Fuchsia Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
G.F. Garden Aqua Mini Self-Extendable Hose Kit Fuchsia Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

G.F. Garden Aqua Mini Self-Extendable Hose Kit Fuchsia

1 ctUPC: 0800477902987
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • Compact hose stretches from 16.5ft to 50ft when fully extended
  • Hose conveniently stores in the included durable, waterproof bag
  • Multifunction: gardening, cleaning, boating, camping, pool maintenance, and everyday activities
  • Ready to use, no assembly needed
  • Indoor and outdoor use
  • Compact and easy to store
  • Designed and made in Italy
  • Includes: 16.5ft - 50ft extendable compact hose, 3-jet ergonomic nozzle, multi-use waterproof bag, open hose holder fitting
  • 2 year warranty