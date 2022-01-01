Hover to Zoom
G.F. Garden Aqua Mini Self-Extendable Hose Kit Fuchsia
1 ctUPC: 0800477902987
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Compact hose stretches from 16.5ft to 50ft when fully extended
- Hose conveniently stores in the included durable, waterproof bag
- Multifunction: gardening, cleaning, boating, camping, pool maintenance, and everyday activities
- Ready to use, no assembly needed
- Indoor and outdoor use
- Compact and easy to store
- Designed and made in Italy
- Includes: 16.5ft - 50ft extendable compact hose, 3-jet ergonomic nozzle, multi-use waterproof bag, open hose holder fitting
- 2 year warranty