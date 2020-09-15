For centuries man has known that the ocean is full of vital components such as sea fennel, sea minerals and seaweed-all natural elements which serve to regenerate and revitalize the body and skin. Gabriel Cosmetics is a progressive approach to health, beauty, and vitality, using the legendary powers of the sea to heal and rejuvenate. All products are formulated with 100% natural plant oils and extracts from the sea. No artificial fragrances or colors are used and no animals for testing. As a result, the products are non-allergenic and fragrance-free, ideal for even the most sensitive skin.

An easily absorbed lotion enriched with multi-vitamins, plus ultra-hydrating white seaweed and active plant oils eliminate dryness and dramatically improve the texture and elasticity of dry, lackluster skin. Safflower seed oil regulates and stabilizes the natural pH of skin. Effective, yet light weight enough for all skin types.

All Skin Types

In addition to a basic, daily skin care treatment plan, most complexions require special treatment from time to time. The skin may show outward signs of emotional or physical stress, environmental effects, or the change of seasons. Gabriel Cosmetics addresses these special needs through a selection of results-oriented intensive treatment products, which help to bring the skin back to its normal balance.