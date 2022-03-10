This richly pigmented vegan mascara curls, lengthens and adds lush volume to lashes without smudging, clumping or flaking. The luxurious nylon brush is specially designed to add length and curl while being clump free.

Details & Usage

Create looks from minimal to glam, depending on how many coats are applied. Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.

Key Ingredients & Properties

The gentle, non-irritating formula is enriched with vitamins and herbal extracts to help protect each fragile eyelash and encourage maximum growth.