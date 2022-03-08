This richly pigmented vegan mascara curls, lengthens, and adds lush volume to lashes without smudging, clumping, or flaking. The luxurious nylon brush is specially designed to add length and curl while being clump free. Create looks from minimal to glam, depending on how many coats are applied. Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. The gentle, non-irritating formula is enriched with vitamins and herbal extracts to help protect each fragile eyelash and encourage maximum growth.

Onyx - black

Water resistant

Certified gluten-free

100% vegan

Cruelty free