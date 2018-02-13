Hover to Zoom
Gaiam Yoga-Barre Socks - Black/Grey
M/LUPC: 0001871362071
Product Details
These full-toe grippy socks have a ballet-inspired design that is perfect for yoga, Pilates, barre, and dance. The silicone grip provides a non-slip surface on or off the mat and the criss-cross top straps keep the socks in place during any pose.
- Ballet-inspired design
- Ideal for yoga, Pilates, barre, or dance
- Full-toe coverage
- Silicone grip is non-slip
- Use with or without a mat
- Criss-cross top straps keep the socks in place
Medium/Large:
Women's shoe 10-11 / Men's shoe 10-12
98% Polyester, 2% Spandex, Exclusive of decoration.