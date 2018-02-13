Gaiam Yoga-Barre Socks - Black/Grey Perspective: front
Gaiam Yoga-Barre Socks - Black/Grey

M/LUPC: 0001871362071
These full-toe grippy socks have a ballet-inspired design that is perfect for yoga, Pilates, barre, and dance. The silicone grip provides a non-slip surface on or off the mat and the criss-cross top straps keep the socks in place during any pose.

  • Ballet-inspired design
  • Ideal for yoga, Pilates, barre, or dance
  • Full-toe coverage
  • Silicone grip is non-slip
  • Use with or without a mat
  • Criss-cross top straps keep the socks in place

Medium/Large:

Women's shoe 10-11 / Men's shoe 10-12

98% Polyester, 2% Spandex, Exclusive of decoration.