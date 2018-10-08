Hover to Zoom
Gaiam Yoga Mat Towel - Vivid Blue/Fuchsia
1 ctUPC: 0001871361708
Product Details
This super absorbent towel sucks up twice as much sweat and moisture as the average cotton towel and dries in half the time. This performance towel is sure to keep you safe and secure on your mat and is perfect for hot yoga sessions.
- Designed for hot yoga
- Super-absorbent microfiber dries in half the time of a cotton towel
- Ideal accessory for every workout
- Easy-care polyester/nylon blend
Towel Dimensions:
24"W x 68"L
88% Polyester, 12% Nylon, exclusive of decoration.