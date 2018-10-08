This super absorbent towel sucks up twice as much sweat and moisture as the average cotton towel and dries in half the time. This performance towel is sure to keep you safe and secure on your mat and is perfect for hot yoga sessions.

Designed for hot yoga

Super-absorbent microfiber dries in half the time of a cotton towel

Ideal accessory for every workout

Easy-care polyester/nylon blend

Towel Dimensions:

24"W x 68"L

88% Polyester, 12% Nylon, exclusive of decoration.