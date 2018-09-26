Hover to Zoom
Gain® + Aroma Boost Moonlight Breeze Liquid Laundry Detergent
46 fl ozUPC: 0003700077129
Product Details
The light, delightful scent of Gain® Moonlight Breeze Liquid Laundry Detergent will make your nose feel like it's in paradise. Equipped with the cleaning power of Oxi Boost, and the odor-removal properties of Febreze, Gain Liquid Laundry Detergent provides you with excellent results wash after wash! Get rid of set-in odors and two-weeks old stains with the power of Oxi Boost, composed of highly effective pre-treaters, surfactants, and enzymes.Packing 50% more scent compared to regular Gain powder detergent, you can now revel in the ahhhmazing scent of Gain Liquid Laundry Detergent for up to six weeks from wash.
- Contains No Phosphate
- Smells great because it cleans great!
- 6 weels of freshness from wash until wear
- Freshness of 1 cap of Gain liquid laundry detergent = 1 bottle of the leading baking soda detergent. (*In-wear freshness of 1 large dose of Gain vs. 50 oz bottle of leading baking soda detergent/scent)
- Works in all washing machines even in cold water
- Keep out of reach of children