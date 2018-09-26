The light, delightful scent of Gain® Moonlight Breeze Liquid Laundry Detergent will make your nose feel like it's in paradise. Equipped with the cleaning power of Oxi Boost, and the odor-removal properties of Febreze, Gain Liquid Laundry Detergent provides you with excellent results wash after wash! Get rid of set-in odors and two-weeks old stains with the power of Oxi Boost, composed of highly effective pre-treaters, surfactants, and enzymes.Packing 50% more scent compared to regular Gain powder detergent, you can now revel in the ahhhmazing scent of Gain Liquid Laundry Detergent for up to six weeks from wash.

Contains No Phosphate

Smells great because it cleans great!

6 weels of freshness from wash until wear

Freshness of 1 cap of Gain liquid laundry detergent = 1 bottle of the leading baking soda detergent. (*In-wear freshness of 1 large dose of Gain vs. 50 oz bottle of leading baking soda detergent/scent)

Works in all washing machines even in cold water

Keep out of reach of children