Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Gain + Aroma Boost Original Fabric Softener
164 fl ozUPC: 0003700082860
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 22
Product Details
Cool and crisp with intangible charm. One sniff and you'll understand why it's the scent that started the phenomenon. Gain Fabric Softener in Original Fresh scent combines these sniff-tastic elements, overtones of orange, lemon and blossoms with a modern fruity, green twist and undertones of white floral jasmine with a hint of woody amber. Amazing Scent? We think so! Gain Fabric Conditioner in Original scent.
- Fabric softener helps make your clothing softer while it decreases static and adds more amazing Gain scent
- Now in matching scents across Laundry Detergent, Scent Booster Beads and Dryer Sheets
- Regular Washer and HE Compatible
- Use with Gain laundry detergent and keep your laundry smelling great even after six weeks
- You know that thing you would never do when you’re really happy, because that’s too over-the-top? Sorry, but when you smell Gain Original, you’re gonna do that thing