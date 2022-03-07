Cool and crisp with intangible charm. One sniff and you'll understand why it's the scent that started the phenomenon. Gain Fabric Softener in Original Fresh scent combines these sniff-tastic elements, overtones of orange, lemon and blossoms with a modern fruity, green twist and undertones of white floral jasmine with a hint of woody amber. Amazing Scent? We think so! Gain Fabric Conditioner in Original scent.

Fabric softener helps make your clothing softer while it decreases static and adds more amazing Gain scent

Now in matching scents across Laundry Detergent, Scent Booster Beads and Dryer Sheets

Regular Washer and HE Compatible

Use with Gain laundry detergent and keep your laundry smelling great even after six weeks

You know that thing you would never do when you’re really happy, because that’s too over-the-top? Sorry, but when you smell Gain Original, you’re gonna do that thing