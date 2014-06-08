Hover to Zoom
Gain® Fireworks Original In-Wash Scent Booster Beads
20.1 ozUPC: 0003700076362
Product Details
Gain Original Scent Fireworks, the laundry scent booster beads that allow you to add a little or a lot of amazing scent to your wash.
- Gives your laundry up to 12 weeks of freshness, from wash until wear
- Works with your favorite detergent
- Can be used on all colors and fabrics and is safe to use in all washing machines
- Regular and HE washer compatible
- Dissolves in hot and cold water
- Like any household detergent, keep away from children
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Perfume Dispersant , Perfume and Dye .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
